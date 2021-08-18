Ex-President Obasanjo has shared some tips on how to manage diabetes, revealing he was diagnosed with the disease over 35 years ago

The former president said a number of his friends have died of the disease as they did not manage it the way they should

Among other tips, the elder statesman recommended abstaining from sugar and watching the intake of carbohydrates

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Nigeria's former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has revealed how he has been managing diabetes for the past 35 years, saying the ailment has killed many of his friends.

Daily Trust reported that Obasanjo said this on Wednesday, August 18, during the closing ceremony of the Ogun state Diabetes Youth Development Camp, held in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Legit.ng gathers that the camp which was organised by Talabi Diabetes Centre trained 21 children living with diabetes in the state on how to manage the disease.

How to manage diabetes - Obasanjo

Obasanjo advised the children to manage the ailment well by maintaining a good healthy lifestyle, insisting that diabetes is not a killer disease.

The former president told the children to abstain from consuming sugar, foods with carbohydrates and always take their insulin injections in order to manage the disease well.

His words:

“I have been diagnosed of diabetes for more than 35 years now and here I am, I’m still going about, I’m still jumping up and down, I’m still doing many things many people of my age cannot do."

The elder statesman said a number of my friends have died of the disease due to their inability to manage it the way they should.

He noted that currently there is no cure for diabetes, and prayed that a cure will soon be found.

Obasanjo further advised the children to understand the type of food they should eat, completely abstain from sugar and watch the amount of carbohydrates they take, The Nation also reported.

He added:

“Don’t miss your drugs, in your own case, your insulin injection, I take my drugs along with me everywhere I go and I always check my blood sugar level regularly.

“Don’t let anybody put fear in your minds, diabetes, has no cure for now, but it can be managed.”

