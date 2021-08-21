Nigerian singer and record label boss Olamide treated a couple to an unforgettable surprise at their wedding occasion

The 32-year-old showed up in style and gave live performance of some of his songs for the couple and guests

The stunned bride couldn't contain her excitement on seeing the music star that she jumped and screamed at the top of her voice

Nigerian music star Olamide Gbenga Adedeji popularly referred to as Olamide Badoo caused huge stir at a wedding ceremony as he surprisingly showed up and performed for the couple.

In a short video capturing the moment shared on Instagram by @gossipmillnaija, the couple were on the dance floor swaying in an embrace softly when the singer's signatory song intro blasted in the background.

The bride screamed in excitement on seeing Olamide Photo Credit: Instagram/@gossipmillnaija, novice2star

The surprised bride in a frantic effort to figure out why the disc jockey changed the tune saw Olamide appear on stage.

The bride screamed for joy and jumped on sighting the YBNL record label owner.

Olamide then hugged the couple separately and burst into performance of some of his old songs.

The 32-year-old thrilled guests and the couple with his live performance and got many gushing.

Social media users gush

@solomononche wrote:

"All Nigeria celebrities should pick a wedding every week to suprise a couple...just for 5 mins and leave a life time memory of happiness with them not a must Sha...just choice."

@darlingtonvivian said:

"This is the greatest gift given to this couple.the guests will forever remember the wedding olamide came to.while the couple's children will hear it till eternity."

@blessingabubakar247 stated:

"See as the girl dey happy, she come even forget say she dey marry. Lol."

@unified_wale remarked:

"The wife na team baddo.. see the way she’s jumping to the ske ske robo se."

