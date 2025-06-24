A Nigerian man who resides in the US has shared the bill he paid just for electricity on a particular calendar month

According to the man, the amount of money he used to pay for an electricity bill in the US could pay one year's rent in Nigeria

In the video he posted on TikTok, he said he paid his electricity bill with $435.30 (about N667,000) in a month

A US-based Nigerian man said the amount of money he uses to pay his electricity bill in the country was much.

According to him, the electricity bill alone takes a significant chunk of his income in America, where he lives.

The man said he pays a huge amount for his electricity bill in the US. Photo credit: TikTok/@chyddan

Source: TikTok

In a video he posted on TikTok, the man, @chyddan said that in a month, he spends much on bills.

In April, he said he paid his electricity bill with $435.30 (about N667,000).

He noted that the amount of money he uses to pay for his electricity bill in America is enough to pay for someone's one year's house rent in Nigeria.

His words:

"So, when I say bills, only this 'NEPA' bill here is $435.30. Like I was telling somebody, my 'NEPA' bill, just my 'NEPA' bill in America, can pay for somebody's rent, one year in Nigeria."

The man says his monthly light bill in USA could pay one year's rent in Nigeria. Photo credit: TikTok/@chyddan.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shares how much he spends on electricity bill in US

@Internationalnyeweli said:

"Oga if you no fit stay then come back."

@only1amon said:

"Are you earning 70k minimum wage."

@COMRADE OMOOBA ATANDAADE said:

"Brother, I'm paying 1million+ for nepa per month in Lagos I'm on Band A so rest abeg."

@china.chase said:

"Why you Dey lie Oga? We get many clients wey be citizens for America. My client na just $63 she Dey pay per month no Dey whine."

@King said:

"It is electricity/enery bill not NEPA bill, there is no NEPA in America. Also what are you using that makes your bill $430?"

@Shettima said:

"There is electricity in Nigeria and Nigeria can generate the electricity it need but the citizens are not willing to pay the real cost of electricity."

@OnomeKokori said:

"I live in America too my brother, precisely New Jersey. Bills get high during winter period but $435 is way too much. I wouldn't say I don't believe you but that's too much. If you say $200.i will agree."

@samuelolopadebigs said:

"You guys are making Nigeria difficult for us, this is only thing our politicians listen to."

@De Law said:

"Just because our Naira has lost it value, where is dollar to compare to Naira in 1980s."

Lady shares why she moved abroad

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man in the diaspora has opened up about the sad reality in Nigeria that made him leave the country.

He said he was paid £1,550 (N3.4 million) as a monthly allowance as a PhD student in the United Kingdom.

After his graduate studies abroad, the man returned to Nigeria only to get a job paying him N250k every month.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng