Authorities in Delta state have entered a partnership to ensure that its residents are not infected by COVID-19

A committee to ensure that the state is prepared for the pandemic has been put in place by the government

The state government also promised to keep guard and double its efforts so the spread of the virus will be limited

Asaba - The Delta government on Thursday, August 19 said it would partner with the World Bank in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa stated this when he inaugurated the Delta State Project Steering Committee of the Nigeria COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Project (Co-PREP), at Government House, Asaba.

The Okowa-led government says it will ensure the spread of the virus is stopped. Photo credit: Delta state government

Source: Facebook

The governor, represented by his deputy, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, said that the committee will oversee the implementation of Co-PREP projects at the state level.

Otuaro said the steering committee headed by the commissioner for health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, will also review progress reports and oversee the State Coordinating Unit (SCU) to ensure timely implementation of the project.

He added that the inauguration of the committee was in pursuant of the state government's partnership with the World Bank to fight the pandemic.

Akwa Ibom state receives vaccines

In Akwa Ibom, authorities in the state confirmed they have received 63,336 doses of the Modena vaccine and assured that efforts are in top gear to ensure strict protocols

The state government have also indicated that there will be aggressive vaccination in all parts of the state.

Also, the government has placed the state on red alert as it prepares to contain the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lagos already on red alert

Recall that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos recently confirmed that the state has been recording a daily average of six deaths at its isolation centres in the last week.

Governor Sanwo-Olu lamented that 4,300 confirmed cases were recorded in July alone and 352 admissions into Lagos isolation facilities.

He also said the state has recorded on average six deaths per day in the last few weeks.

Source: Legit