The Edo state government has reacted to the planned coronation of Idriss Addano as the Sultan of Shuwa Arab of Edo state

A spokesperson for the government, Osarodion Ogie, stated that the planned ceremony was in violation of the Edo state traditional rulers and chiefs law

The purported coronation ceremony in Benin City elicited condemnation from the public who viewed it as an affront to their culture

Benin City, Edo state - The Edo state government has called for the cancellation of the planned coronation of Idriss Addano as the Sultan of Shuwa Arab of Edo state.

The secretary to the Edo state government, Osarodion Ogie, in a statement on Thursday, August 19, described the planned event as an illegal and sacrilegious act.

The Edo state government said it will prevent the coronation ceremony from taking place. Photo: Edo Political Forum, Governor Godwin Obaseki

Ogie warned that the state will take decisive actions against all persons who proceed with the event because it is a potential threat to the peace and security in Edo.

The statement read:

“The Edo State Government wishes to state as follows: That whether or not this event is held at the said, or any other location within the state, it would constitute a direct assault on the traditions, custom and culture of the people of Edo State, by individuals who clearly have sinister motives and are trying to abuse the well-known Edo hospitality by their act of sacrilege.''

The government stated that citizens of the state are likely to be provoked by the obnoxious ceremony.

Ogie urged residents of the state to be calm and law-abiding, noting that the government is firmly on top of the situation.

Planned coronation ceremony cancelled

The leader of the Shua Arab in Edo State, Alhaji Idris Adanno, said all activities regarding the ceremony have been cancelled as directed by the state government, The Punch reported.

He also apologised for the controversy generated by the incident, explaining that it was not intentional.

Adanno told journalists that the coronation ceremony was misinterpreted due to the language employed in the programme of the event in circulation.

The Oba of Benin is the traditional ruler and the custodian of the culture and is recognized as the only first-class monarch of the Benin City

