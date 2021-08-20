An Instagram page called Yoruba blog recently put the spotlight on one of late MKO Abiola's wives called Remi

Remi wore many caps and she achieved great things in her life and career as a media personality

Unfortunately, the talented Yoruba film star died in New York after a battle with lung disease in 2009

An Instagram page called Yoruba blog has shared interesting facts about one of the wives of late MKO called Remi. The woman was said to be the last wife of the late chief.

Remi was a renowned Nollywood actress, television personality, entrepreneur, movie director, and producer before she died.

Remi Abiola achieved great things before she died. Photos: @yorubablog

Source: Instagram

Remi Abiola, the multitalented woman

The actress was born in 1953 and began her career as an air hostess with the defunct Nigeria airways in the 70s. She later enrolled at the Fielding School for Dramatic Arts in England.

When she returned to Nigeria, she auditioned for roles and took part in a TV series that aired on NTA Channel 10.

She started featuring in home videos in 1989 and got her big break in 2006 when she played the role of Pastor Adeboye's mother in The Covenant Church, a movie about the life of the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Remi reportedly met Chief M.K.O in London, they got married in 1992 and were blessed with two children.

Sadly, the talented actress died after a battle with lung cancer on July 29, 2009.

Nigerians react

auntylolassheabutter:

"May she continue to rest in peace."

easy_stephen:

"Na only God know wetin dey cause this lung Cancer sef."

