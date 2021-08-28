Renowned highlife singer Professor Sir Victor Uwaifo dies after a brief illness on Saturday, August 28

The singer's death was made by public one of his children, Uwaifo Pater De Rock via the social media

Uwaifo who is popularly called Guitar Boy was the first commissioner for arts, culture and tourism in Nigeria

The Nigerian entertainment industry has witnessed a couple of death of its practitioners in recent times and it has been hit once again as veteran highlife singer, Professor Sir Victor Uwafo passes away.

Popularly known as Guitar Boy for his dexterity with the musical instrument, Uwaifo died on Saturday, August 28. His death was announced by his son Uwaifo Peter De Rock via his Facebook page.

Breaking: Veteran singer Sir Victor Uwaifo is dead, son announces his passing. Photo: Uwaifo Peter De rock, Femi Ajibode

Source: Facebook

Announcing the death of his father, Peter wrote:

"Daddy whyyyyyyyyyy. Did you leave us now. Prof Sir Victor UWAIFO has gone to rest. Black Saturday for me now. One week now after collaborating with me"

The late musician celebrated his 80th birthday on March 1, 2021.

Uwaifo, who released hits after hits in fast tempo highlife music was said to have died after a brief illness.

The late Uwaifo is the first practising musician to be given the national merit honours of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON). The singer also served as a commissioner for arts, culture and tourism in the country, he was the first person to hold that post.

Among his popular songs were Guitar Boy, Joromi, among others.

Victor Olaotan dies

Legit.ng previously reported that popular Nigerian movie veteran, Victor Olaotan, gave up the ghost.

According to reports, the late actor’s wife, Julia, revealed that her husband died in Lagos state on Thursday, August 26.

Olaotan who was popular for his role as Fred Ade Williams on Mnet series, Tinsel, became incapacitated after he was involved in a ghastly car crash in October 2016.

Ifeanyi Dike passes away

It was also reported that Nollywood actor Ifeanyi Dike, who had a long battle with a kidney-related ailment has died.

The thespian who chaired the Actors Guild of Nigeria’s (AGN) Board of Trustees (BoT), passed away on Friday, August 27, after a brief illness.

Confirming Dike’s demise, a family source said his burial arrangements would later be made public.

It would be recalled that the deceased had been down with kidney ailment for no less than 10 years, as he underwent a kidney transplant in 2011.

