Friends and family of late actress Rachel Oniga recently gathered together as they bade the veteran goodbye

The sudden death of the film star was announced on social media to the dismay of her fans and colleagues

The family of the late actress looked sorrowful as they went about the burial activities of the film star

Late Nollywood actress Rachel Oniga has finally been buried. The film star was laid to mother earth on Friday, August 27.

The talented screen goddess passed away at the age of 64 on Friday, July 30, 2021, after a battle with a heart-related illness.

Late actress Rachel Oniga is finally buried. Photos: @bbcpidgin, @goldmynetv, @racheloniga

Family bids Rachel Oniga farewell

Photos and videos from the burial ceremony of the actress have been spotted online. Oniga's family were seen in matching gold outfits as they bade farewell to their loved one.

The film star's family also made sure she got a befitting burial, having lived a good life.

The video below shows the family and friends of the late actress at her lying-in-state. Due to the COVID-19 protocols, a lot of people could not be at the event.

Nigerians commiserate with Oniga's family

iam_nice_ceo:

"Rip to her."

onyekaonline:

"Legend."

princegbiteodogiyon:

"Rip."

timma_tce:

"May her soul rest in peace."

amenaghawonekhator:

"Rip ma."

hodcstores:

"Shocked."

tee_enemua:

"Still can’t believe this."

nigerianinlondon:

"May she rest in peace! I loved her acting so much growing up!"

