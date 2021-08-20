Big Brother Naija's (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye housemate Pere's management has denied that he assaulted his ex-wife as against what was circulated by some news media tabloids

Some news outlets had cited a document that alleged that Pere's pregnant ex-wife dragged him to court after having a miscarriage as a result of the domestic violence she suffered

While maintaining that the news reports were falsified, Pere's management appealed to members of the public to protect his mental wellness

BBNaija housemate Pere's management has denied purported news reports that he beat his ex-wife while she was pregnant.

It would be recalled that on Wednesday, August 18, a social media user shared a court document in which Pere was accused of beating Pamela Heoma, whom he was married to.

As read in the court document, Pere domestically abused his ex-wife up to the point that she lost her pregnancy.

A part of the document read:

“Pere married Pamela Heoma. Got her pregnant in few months and beat her until she had a miscarriage and lost the baby.”

The document further has it that Heoma’s family sought a divorce between their daughter and Pere due to domestic violence.

Debunking the news report which had since gone viral, Pere’s management released a statement saying the domestic violence allegation against his ex-wife was aimed at wrecking his reputation.

The statement read partly:

“In those publications, he was falsely accused of being abusive in his personal life. They attached a false image of an individual just to make their case look legit. The said materials make baseless speculations as to who Pere is as an individual.”

Fans react

The statement from Pere's management set tongues wagging on social media, with many users taking to his comment section to criticise fake news purveyors.

Bimmypriscal1:

“Even his colleagues in the industry post these things on their pages ontop game o,I saw like two of dem, jealousy and envy will finish y'all in dat industry.If it's their fave they will say it's a game.”

Thebigd_.dgaf:

“We’ve seen those nonsense posts and ignored. You don’t even need to tell us again. Make them continue! Still going to Stan pere till the end.”

Ifunanya_official:

“I have said this severally. The quest for traffic is constantly pushing hungry bloggers into assassinating People’s character which is a huge cry constitutionally and otherwise.Until the court of competent jurisdiction stop accepting mare apologies from perpetrators , the ending will not be recorded.”

Therayztv:

“In every season there is always a controversial person, this season, that person is Pere. It is a game and yes, people will dig your past to spoil your game wether true or not, but I pray he keeps his head up high. No be everybody go like you.”

Mccharleneofficial:

“You guys should take legal steps asap!! This is just sick and low down dirty!!!!!! Madness!!!!!!!!”

