The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye show will still be on for two months, but the housemates are already piling cash through tasks

Some housemates are already millionaires as Yousef, Liquorose, and Michael are the top three richest currently in the house

Queen and JMK who were part of the last set to go into the house already have almost N1m each while Angel takes the 10th spot with 746k

The ultimate grand prize for the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show is N90m, but some housemates have already acquired millions, all thanks to the different tasks.

Some of these contestants have been putting their all into the tasks and they win some challenges back to back.

Yousef is the richest season 6 housemate Photo credit: @official_kingyousef/@liquorose/@michael042sm/@whitemoney

Source: Instagram

The house already has top ten housemates who already have millions or are on their way to becoming millionaires.

Shine Ya Eye richest top 10

Yousef leads the pack with a whopping N1.82m while Liquorose, Michael and, Emmanuel follow with N1.7m, N1.55m, and N1.1m.

Following the millions gang closely is Nini, Peace and Queen at numbers 5, 6, and 7 with N972k, N916k, and N806k respectively.

JMK, Whitemoney and Angel take the last three spots with N806k, N746k, N746k respectively.

Reactions

Aloko Bolanle:

"Waooo I am happy for youseef,see Michael, Queen and jmk of yesterday. That is what is called grace ,when the grace of God is upon your life you can overtake."

Folashade Aderemi:

"Mr strategy & Monopoly pere, so you no even win shishi self. You see your self."

Ij Joy:

"So head of state no dey the list?"

Adadu Matilda Kenny:

"Congratulations Yousef! God's grace is really speaking for you. It has really spoken at the set time,the race is not to the swift bro."

Okeoghene Aggreh:

"Yousef is quietly munching his way through. Na Michael own even surprise me pass. He that came just yesterday. Make Jacky b dey naively they play her emotional game forget why she came to the house."

Fans continue to drum support for Yousef

The Big Brother Naija show entered its third week and fans of the housemates are still rooting for them outside the house.

It is safe to say that Yousef has conquered his hometown, Jos as his fans opened the floor by erecting a billboard.

The display had a dashing photo of the young man shirtless as the inscription assured that the city stands solidly behind him.

