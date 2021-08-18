Businessman Cubana Chiefpriest recent made a post on social media that showed that he is not a big fan of BBNaija Pere

The nightlife business owner reminded the former Head of House that he is in the show to hustle like the others

A number of Nigerians, however, did not agree with Chifpriset over his statement that rich people don't go for the show

Nightlife entrepreneur Cubana Chiefpriest seems to be one of the viewers of the BBNaija show who doesn't like Pere's attitude in the house.

The past few days have seen Nigerians criticising the character of the former Head of House, especially towards his fellow housemate Whitemoney.

Cubana Chief Priest slams Pere over his attitude in the house. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest, @pereegbiofficial

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chiefpriest slams Pere

Referring to Pere in a post on Instagram, Cubana Chiefpriest said it is funny when poor people act proud.

He then stated that the Big Brother house does not belong to Pere's father as he went on the reality show to hustle.

He then noted that a person who has money does not go for the Big Brother show.

Read his full statement below:

Nigerians react

Some Nigerians mentioned Kiddwaya to fault Cubana Chiefpriest's claim that people who have money don't go for the reality show.

ebonyblack97:

"Ezemuo...u can say it again and again. Pere trap don catch cockroach."

prettypruddy:

"apparently! He never said anything about being rich or pompous, imagine pot calling kettle black. yeye dey smell. he has never said how big he is ..but ur fave is guilty."

angelc_place:

"He should geratt jur, why did kiddwaya go to big brother shey him no get money."

ngovuyo:

"I don't support what this Cubana man is saying This is disrespectful. Indeed angelc_ place what you said it's kiddwaya is not poor so to him everyone one goes to BIG BROTHER NAJIA in his eyes that person is poor comment."

Cross speaks on Pere's confrontation with Whitemoney

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cross told Biggie that the way Pere confronted Whitemoney was demeaning.

Cross maintained that Pere bullied his fellow housemate with the confrontation, as he described him as toxic.

The 30-year-old therefore said if Pere had done that to him outside the reality show, he would have head-butted him. Cross further claimed that what Pere did with the confrontation was a needless evil.

