A video taken from a wedding involving a dance showdown between a fat groomsman and a petite bridesmaid has wowed many people

The male dancer showed impressive skills despite his size and matched the lady's energy all the way

Social media users expressed delight at how the two flowed despite their physical differences and hailed them

These days, white weddings in West African climes have incorporated in the day's order of events special moment for dancing between members of the couple's bridal train.

A groomsman is usually paired with a bridesmaid in an epic dance showdown, an interesting highlight of weddings.

The duo complemented each other, moves for moves Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video made by @maxwelljennings

A video of such a scenario capturing a dance moment between a man and a lady has got many gushing on social media.

This time, it was a dance showdown between a fat groomsman and a petit bridesmaid.

In the adorable video shared on Instagram by @bellanaijaweddings, the duo danced to E Chole by Sefa featuring Mr Drew.

The male dancer carried himself beautifully and complemented the infectious dance moves of the lady.

The lady was actually the show stopper and star of the performance as she kept eyes glued and gests thrilled with her amazing display, especially when she did the 'E Choke' move.

Watch the video below:

People were impressed with their dance moves

Social media users were full of praises for the duo.

@mosemaaji said:

"I love that both of them can dance."

@olivia_amaa commented:

"It's her hair for me."

"lauraigbins remarked:

"Why I don’t know how to dance God."

@mizdeedeeo wrote:

"How are they all dancers at this wedding?"

