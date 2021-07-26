Drama as Lady 'Scatters' Wedding, Removes Her Wig as She Dances and Shoots Dollars in the Air, Video Wows Many
NG People News

by  Victor Duru
  • A lady has showcased that the ability to dance is not a factor of one's physique as she mesmerized people with her beautiful moves
  • In a short video, the lady who is a bridesmaid appeared on scene shooting dollar notes into the air
  • In a shocking twist, the lady removed her wig and undoubtedly outdanced her male partner to the admiration of the crowd

If energy was a person, it would be a lady who, despite her physique, stole hearts and stunned the crowd at a wedding occasion.

The lady in a video shared by @maxwelljennings on Instagram stormed the dance floor shooting dollar notes into the air.

Lady causes stir at wedding, 'scatters' dance floor with cool moves as she removes her wig, shoots dollars in video
It was her energy and vibe for many people Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by maxwelljenings
Source: Instagram

The lady who is a bridesmaid then dazzled onlookers with cool dance moves while her male counterpart appeared to play catch up.

In a stunning scene, she removed her wig as she seemed to enter another realm of dancing.

Watch the video here:

Social media users loved her energy and display

@e.hummer_ said:

"I want my future bridesmaids to hear me now!!!! Never remove your wig at my wedding."

@adrienne-akosua commented:

"Very cute!!!Love her energy and confidence. Sister and that wig at the end."

@kerenstarleen stated:

"Yessss @ladydon_ayysaa you kill it!!!! Now that’s how you made an entrance ENTRANCE OF THE YEAR PERIODTTT!!!!!"

@beautiifulchii remarked:

"My wig shall never be able to slip off like that in the mighty name of Jesus."

@ashantixcole reacted:

"No not snatching her wig off at the reception sis energy is unmatched."

Lady steals show at wedding with electrifying dance moves

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had caused a stir at a wedding ceremony with her dance moves.

In a video that has gone viral on Instagram, the lady went into a frenzy as she danced fast, demonstrating her beautiful legwork (gbese) moves.

If it were a dancing competition, only a male counterpart in agbada would have come close. Her eccentricity was much.

Source: Legit.ng

