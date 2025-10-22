Former Commissioner Mopelola AbdulMalik Bashir has said Kwara APC women are ready to claim all six House of Reps seats in 2027

The new National Women's Wing emerged as a bold platform to boost women’s political strength nationwide

Inspired by Governor AbdulRazaq’s 50% female cabinet, the Kwara women vowed to expand their hold in 2027 politics

Former Kwara state Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hon. Mopelola AbdulMalik Bashir, has expressed confidence that women in the state are fully prepared to take over all six Federal House of Representatives seats in the 2027 general elections.

Mopelola made the declaration while speaking on Etowa, a radio program on Sobi FM, which was monitored by Legit.ng correspondent.

According to her, the move represents “a new phase of political awakening” among Kwara women within the All Progressives Congress (APC), driven by increased organization, unity, and self-belief.

She also announced the formation of the National Women Wing (NAWW), a new platform created to strengthen women’s political coordination and participation across the country.

“We love our men and appreciate their efforts, but it’s time we assist them in governance,” Mopelola said.

“They’ve occupied the federal seats for long; in 2027, women will take charge by God’s grace.”



The former commissioner commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for what she described as a “trailblazing commitment” to women's inclusion in governance since 2019.

She noted that the governor’s decision to appoint 50% women into his cabinet inspired many female politicians in Kwara to aspire for higher offices.

“We are building on the Governor’s legacy of inclusion,” she stated confidently.

“The 2027 elections will produce six female federal lawmakers from Kwara.”

Beyond the federal level, Mopelola revealed that the women’s political network is also working to increase female representation in the Kwara state House of Assembly from six to at least ten members.

“Kwara women are not resting,” she added.

“We have the capacity, competence, and resolve to make history again in 2027.”

Kwara governor honoured globally for gender inclusion reforms

In 2021, Kwara state made history in Nigeria’s push for gender inclusion when Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq signed into law an executive bill requiring that women occupy at least 35 per cent of positions in the state executive council and other political appointments.

The legislation, known as the Political Offices (Gender Composition) Bill 2021, is widely regarded as the first of its kind in Nigeria, legally setting a minimum threshold for either gender’s representation in public office appointments.

In recognition of these efforts, the United Nations Women, in May 2024, honoured Governor AbdulRazaq as a global HeForShe Champion for his progressive gender policies.

UN Women, the UN agency responsible for advancing women’s rights and empowerment globally, described Kwara as a “gold standard for gender mainstreaming,” not only in Nigeria but internationally. The agency noted that the award, symbolised by a lapel pin presented to the Governor, confers on him the status of a UN Women ambassador worldwide.

During a courtesy visit to the Government House in Ilorin, the Country Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms. Beatrice Eyong, said Governor AbdulRazaq earned the global recognition for his outstanding commitment to gender inclusion, women’s empowerment, and holistic development recorded in Kwara over the past five years.

