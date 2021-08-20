On Friday, August 20, President Muhammadu Buhari approved at least four major reappointments and one fresh appointment in the education sector.

The development was announced in statement released by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Education, Ben Bem Goong.

Four senior government officials Buhari reappointed in the education sector. Photo credits: Prof Is'haq O. Oloyede, NUC, National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, Bayelsa State Youths Council

Source: Facebook

Here is the list of the newly reappointed government officials.

1. Professor Ishaq Oloyede

Professor Oloyede was reappointed as the registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB). Other things being equal, his reappointment means he will occupy the office for another five years.

The reappointment took effect from Sunday, August 1.

2. Professor Abubakar Rasheed

President Buhari also approved the reapointment of Professor Rasheed as the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Just like the JAMB's, the reappointment is for a tenure of five years and it took effect from Sunday, August 1.

3. Dr Hamid Bobboyi

Dr Bobboyi has also got the presidential approval to head the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) as the he Executive Secretary for a second and final tenure of four years with effect from Sunday, August 1.

4. Professor Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe

President Buhari also approved the reappointment of Professor Isiugo-Abanihe as the registrar of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) for a second term of four years.

5. Professor Promise Mebine

Unlike others who were reappointed for second terms, Professor Mebine is freshly appointed to serve as the director/chief executive of the National Mathematical Centre.

The appointment which is for an initial tenure of five years took effect from Tuesday, August 17.

