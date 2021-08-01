Another industrial dispute may occur between ASUU and the federal government if the demands of the union are not met

In other for the industrial peace to be maintained the union and delegations from the federal government will meet

Delegations from the Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities are expected to meet on Monday in a bid to avert a fresh strike.

The PUNCH had reported that chairmen of ASUU branches had expressed readiness to commence a fresh strike over the non-implementation of their agreement with FG on IPPIS.

One of them, Chairman, ASUU, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, Dr Ibrahim Inuwa, said the protracted strike, which was to press home the union members’ demands for the continued survival of the public university system in Nigeria, was suspended in December after the two parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the various issues and providing timelines for the implementation of each of the eight items in the agreement.

Inuwa said over seven months after the MoU was signed only two out of the eight issues had been addressed,

He listed some of the outstanding issues to include payment of the earned academic allowance, funding for revitalisation of public universities, salary shortfall, proliferation of state universities and setting up of visitation panels.

Others are renegotiation, replacement of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System with the University Transparency and Accountability Solution and withheld salaries and non-remittance of check-off dues.

ASUU: Nationwide strike looms as union releases fresh Allegations against FG

