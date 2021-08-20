The Ministry of Education has announced three major reappointments approved by President Buhari

Professor Oloyede was reappointed as JAMB's registrar while Professor Rasheed was reappointed as the executive secretary of the NUC for the second terms

Buhari also approved the reappointment of Isiugo-Abanihe as registrar of NABTEB while Professor Mebine was named as the new DG of the NMC

FCT Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Professor Ishaq Oloyede as registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for the second term of five years.

The Nation reported that the president also approved the reappointment of Professor Abubakar Rasheed as Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission(NUC) and Hamid Bobboyi as Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission(UBEC).

The Ministry of Education has announced three major reappointments and one fresh appointment approved by President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that this was announced by the spokesman of the Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Bem Goong, in a statement on Friday, August 20.

Goong said the appointments were based on the recommendation of the minister of education, Adamu Adamu, Daily Nigerian also reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

President Buhari also approved the reappointment of Professor Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe as Registrar/CEO of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board for the second term of four years.

The statement said Oloyede's and Rasheed’s reappointments took effect from Sunday, August 1. Bobboyi’s reappointment takes effect from Saturday, August 21.

New DG of NMC appointed

Meanwhile, President Buhari has also approved the appointment of Professor Promise Mebine as the Director/Chief Executive of the National Mathematical Centre (NMC) for an initial tenure of five years.

Mebine's appointment took effect from Tuesday, August 17.

Global summit: Buhari pledges to raise budget for Nigeria’s education

Earlier, Legit.ng reported President Buhari said that nobody can succeed outside their educational qualification, noting that Nigerians are aware of the priority of education.

The president made this known on Thursday, July 29, during a panel session at the global education summit, in London, United Kingdom.

Legit.ng gathered that the president said his administration is committed to raising the budget for education by 50% in the next two years, adding that Nigeria would attain a 100% budgetary increase by 2025.

Nigerian governor sacks all zonal education supervisors

In another report, David Umahi, the governor of Ebonyi, recently directed the immediate removal of all the zonal education supervisors in the southeastern state from office.

The secretary to the state government, Kenneth Ụgbọala, announced the governor’s decision in a statement on Wednesday, June 30.

Legit.ng gathers that the Ebonyi governor also directed that all the education secretaries that were on leave are to face disciplinary action to ascertain the level of their involvement in the alleged fraud in the state education system.

Source: Legit