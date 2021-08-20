Nigerian actor Saka took to social media to share a piece of good news with his fans and followers

The actor clocked a new age on Friday, August 20, and he celebrated with an excited photo of himself

Friends and colleagues took to his comment section to shower lovely compliments on the actor and wish him well

Veteran Nollywood actor Oyetoro Hafiz popularly called Saka has every reason to be grateful as he recently turned a year older. The comic actor took to his social media page to share the good news with his fans and followers.

Actor Saka turns a year older. Photos: @simplysaka

Source: Instagram

Happy birthday, Saka

In the mood for celebration, the actor shared a simple yet lovely photo to mark his big day. In the photo, the actor was donned in a white t-shirt with ankara-print trousers. He had a blue cap on and held his glasses in his hands.

The photo showed that the film star was excited as he looked like he was pleasantly surprised at something while posing for the camera.

In the caption that accompanied the post, Saka expressed his gratitude to God for another year.

According to him, he is alive to see another year just like play.

Check out his beautiful photo below:

Fans and colleagues celebrate the actor

Comedian AY clocks 50

The comedian took to his Instagram page to share a video of how he celebrated himself before day broke.

In the video, the actor was spotted in a robe as he danced across his mansion. He later placed his hands on a railing and twerked there, to the delight of his wife and the other guests in his house.

AY could not contain his joy at his new age as he even gave the Michael Jackson dance steps. A voice was later heard telling the comedian that they want to sleep. The comedian refused, noting that it's his birthday.

