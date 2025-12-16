A wedding photo posted on TikTok by a Nigerian lady has gone viral and attracted thousands of comments from netizens

According to the lady, the wedding photo belonged to her father and mother, but her father's dressing immediately caught attention

In the photo, which has been viewed over 2.2 million times, the man was dressed in high-waist jeans instead of a wedding suit

An old wedding photo is trending on social media and getting millions of views owing to the dress worn by the groom.

The wedding photo was shared by a lady who said the couple are her parents.

The lady said her father never liked suits but preferred jeans. Photo credit: TikTok/@offishalqueen.

According to @offishalqueen_, her father did not like wearing suits, so he put on what made him comfortable.

She captioned the photo:

"My parents' marriage photo."

In the photo, the man was putting on a pair of high-waist jeans while his wife was dressed in a normal wedding gown.

When asked if her father did not like wedding suits, Queen said:

"No! He prefers high waist jeans."

A Nigerian lady showed off her parents' wedding photos. Photo credit: TikTok/@offishalqueen.

Social media users react to funny wedding photo

@Khenzy Khaled said:

"No offence but was he aware he was going to be the groom?"

@19 said:

"What if he couldn't afford a suit but be worked enough so he can afford a wedding gown for he."

@mathew said:

"You think you can hurt me?? My grandpa die right in front of me and his last word is let get the dying started."

@_usernotfound said:

"It’s giving Abeg I Dey come I won reach one wedding."

@Blex Barry said:

"Them invite your papa come wedding no tell am say ei be the groom."

@thicccabelll said:

"My parent's trad my mom is lAte and my dad showed me this picture and told me they got married on my mom's birthday and the name of the gele na ice cream."

@successgurl0 said:

"Who else is watching this on Monday morning? Can we be friends pleaseeeee."

@Healing said:

"A very rugged marriage all the way from abagana. Sorry for the laugh."

@Iziegboya said:

"Why did I think the priest was the groom."

@miracle said:

"Them no fit hurt you true true ooo."

@mynameis.ella01 said:

"Justice for your mama that is all I can say."

@JstNurse_Ep said:

"And I was thinking the reverend was the groom and the one in the middle was the best man."

@KE_RI said:

"Wait your papa join the dance crew when come perform for the marriage."

@Looking For Rich Man’ Daughter said:

"When the standards are not Lamborghini, iPhone 17. Take me back to those days."

@Preciousleah said:

"Is there anyway we can remove the gloves from the picture?"

