Rihanna loves her niece Majesty dearly and does her best to be the best and most present aunty she can be

Sharing a clip of her on social media, Rihanna revealed that Majesty found her on YouTube so she quickly put an end to it

Fans were laughing hard at Rihanna’s somewhat embarrassing post and could not believe how much Majesty has grown

Rihanna takes her job as an aunty really seriously and fans love it. Riri might not be a momma be she is one hell of an aunty.

Rihanna caught her niece Majesty searching her on YouTube and quickly put an end to it. Image: @badgalriri.

Source: UGC

Even though it is her cousin Noella Alstrom’s child, Rihanna classifies Noella as her sister and therefore Noella's child, Majesty, as her niece.

Taking to social media with an amusing clip of her laying down the law, Rihanna made it clear that her Majesty is now banned from YouTube after having searched her music videos - LOL!

In the clip, Majesty was last listening to the track Riri did with Calvin Harris, This Is What You Came For. This is the kind of clip you save for her 21st birthday reel.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Rihanna posted:

Seeing the clip, fans took to the comment section to let Riri know that she is cruel in the most loving way. Poor Majesty, this clip will be seen by at least the 105 million followers Rihanna has.

@blowslimssocks felt for Majesty:

“Imagine Rihanna being your aunt figure and being annoyed by her, lol.”

@__chinyere__ cannot believe how grown she is:

“Omg Maj got so big!!!”

@queennerfatiti1 laughed over the fact that Maj obviously isn’t aware of how lit her aunty is:

“Girl don’t even know who her Aunty is.”

@am_cento just loves this track:

“I really love this song.”

Rihanna reportedly renting out her Beverly Hills home for major green

Legit.ng earlier reported that US singer Rihanna was renting out her stunning Beverly Hills mansion but enthusiasts will have to dig deep for a chance to live in her home.

The artiste has been spending too much time in New York with her lover, ASAP Rocky, lately and they even recorded a music video together.

The singer is offering her California-based mansion at R1.1 million a month to anyone who can afford to rent it.

The 7, 628 square-feet house is said to have five bedrooms and a stunning pool, spa, fire pit and an open-air courtyard, and seven bathrooms.

Source: Legit.ng