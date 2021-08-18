Popular Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, is no doubt aware of her beauty and continues to show self-love

The movie star who recently clocked 50 shared sultry photos of herself on social media as she gushed over her own beauty

According to Kate, she was giving it all she got and not holding back on loving herself

Much loved Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, recently took to social media to preach self-love in the most unique way.

The popular movie star who recently clocked 50 is no doubt aware of her good looks and makes sure to appreciate herself at any opportunity.

Kate Henshaw took to her verified Instagram page to share series of gorgeous photos of herself and proceeded to praising herself in the caption.

Veteran actress Kate Henshaw looking gorgeous at 50. Photos: @k8henshaw

Source: Instagram

The movie star explained in her note that she was not going to hold back on loving herself because she was enough, despite her flaws.

She wrote:

“Giving it all I got cos no need holding back on yourself...

I love me, flaws and all…

I am enough and I drip grace.”

See her gorgeous photos below:

Fans gush over Kate’s photos

Soon after the movie star treated her fans to lovely photos of herself, they could not help but praise her in the comment section.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Thathoneygirl_kitchen:

“Beautiful Aunty K❤️❤️.”

Prince_crownstar:

“Extremely Beautiful .”

Dukeofbarking:

“Third slide for me, the shape of a goddess ❤️.”

Nan_dak_:

“This is me at 50.... Hopefully .”

Mynameisadabekee:

“❤️. Thank you for being an inspiration.”

Nice one.

Lovely moment Kate Henshaw walked into her surprise 50th birthday party

Family and friends of Kate Henshaw were intentional about the actress having a memorable 50th birthday and it appears they achieved their goal.

A video clip was shared on Instagram by @bankybestowed and it captures the beautiful moment the actress almost unknowingly walked into her own party.

In the clip, Henshaw can be seen walking up the stairs to go see a movie with some friends - as she had been told.

However, on seeing some people through the glass door she was supposed to use, the actress soon figured out that she had been tricked into attending her surprised birthday party.

Source: Legit.ng