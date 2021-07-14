The US singer's house is located in a secluded area of Beverly Hills and stands on 7,628 square-feet

It is reported to have five bedrooms and a stunning pool, spa, fire pit and an open-air courtyard and seven bathrooms

The singer reportedly purchased the house in late 2020 for a whopping N5bn, but it's unclear if she's ever lived in it

US singer Rihanna is reportedly renting out her stunning Beverly Hills mansion, but enthusiasts will have to dig deep for a chance to live in her home.

According to TMZ, the singer is offering her California based mansion at N32m a month to anyone who can afford it.

Rihanna's mansion was originally built in the 1930s. Photo: The Grosby Group.

Rihanna's home for rent

The 7,628 square feet house is said to have five bedrooms and a stunning pool, spa, fire pit and an open-air courtyard and seven bathrooms.

The mansion was originally built in the 1930s in a secluded area with neighbours such as Paul McCartney, Mariah Carey and Madonna, according to Daily Mail.

Rihanna is said to have purchased the house in late 2020 for a whopping N5bn, and it is not clear if she's ever lived in it. It is also her second home in the area.

This is not the first time the 33-year-old star has rented homes, but it is said to be the most expensive one yet.

Reactions from fans

aphricanace:

"I’ll take it…if she can agree to $800/month."

joseline:

"Sis got that bag."

ejking21:

"Stunning."

iamaventergray:

"Nice!!!"

iamtoccarajones:

"WOW."

omneyaghanem:

"If you had 80k a month why even rent."

Rihanna and her boyfriend

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were denied access to a club

The Umbrella singer stepped out with her boyfriend for a date night in New York City.

As they approached Barcade, they were surrounded by paparazzi and fans, but the club's security appeared to bar them from entering once they arrived.

RiRi and Rocky were seen waiting for several minutes at the door while Rocky interacted with the bouncer and a patient Rihanna looked on. The bouncers claimed they didn't know the renowned pair and demanded identification.

