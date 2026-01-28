Nigeria’s National Universities Commission (NUC) confirmed that 29 universities had been officially approved to run online degree programmes

The move was reported as part of efforts to widen access to higher education and allow students to earn a BSc from home

Authorities stated that the approved institutions had met the required standards to deliver quality learning through distance education

The National Universities Commission (NUC) confirmed that several federal, state and private universities had been officially approved to run online degree programmes through distance learning.

This development was reported as part of the government’s effort to expand access to higher education across Nigeria.

It was learnt the approval meant students could now earn a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree from home without needing to attend physical classes. Institutions listed had met the required standards to deliver quality education remotely.

List of universities offering online degrees

According to the NUC, the following universities has been approved to provide online degree programmes in 2026:

1. University of Ibadan, Ibadan

2. Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife

3. University of Lagos, Akoka

4. University of Maiduguri, Maiduguri

5. Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola

6. University of Abuja, Abuja

7. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso

8. Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria

9. Lagos State University

10. Joseph Ayo Babalola University

11. University of Nigeria, Nsukka

12. Federal University of Technology, Minna

13. Babcock University, Ilishan

14. University of Ilorin

15. Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti

16. Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye

17. Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt

18. Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto

19. Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Agbani

20. University of Benin

21. University of Calabar

22. University of Port Harcourt

23. Igbinedion University

24. Mountain Top University

25. Federal University of Technology, Akure

26. Covenant University

27. Nasarawa State University

28. Delta State University, Abraka

29. Nile University, Abuja

The details showed that students across Nigeria could now pursue BSc degrees from home through approved universities.

What is Distance Learning in Nigeria?

Distance Learning Centres in Nigeria is established to expand access to higher education beyond traditional classrooms. Approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC), these centres allowed students to study from home while earning recognised degrees.

They provided flexible learning opportunities for working professionals, parents, and those unable to attend full-time programmes. Courses were delivered through online platforms, printed materials, and occasional contact sessions, ensuring quality education standards were maintained.

The initiative reflected global trends in digital learning and aimed to bridge educational gaps across regions. By offering accredited programmes, the centres supported lifelong learning and widened opportunities for Nigerian students.

