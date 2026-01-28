BSc from Home: Full List of Approved Federal Universities, Others Offering Online Degrees in 2026
- Nigeria’s National Universities Commission (NUC) confirmed that 29 universities had been officially approved to run online degree programmes
- The move was reported as part of efforts to widen access to higher education and allow students to earn a BSc from home
- Authorities stated that the approved institutions had met the required standards to deliver quality learning through distance education
The National Universities Commission (NUC) confirmed that several federal, state and private universities had been officially approved to run online degree programmes through distance learning.
This development was reported as part of the government’s effort to expand access to higher education across Nigeria.
It was learnt the approval meant students could now earn a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree from home without needing to attend physical classes. Institutions listed had met the required standards to deliver quality education remotely.
List of universities offering online degrees
According to the NUC, the following universities has been approved to provide online degree programmes in 2026:
1. University of Ibadan, Ibadan
2. Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife
3. University of Lagos, Akoka
4. University of Maiduguri, Maiduguri
5. Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola
6. University of Abuja, Abuja
7. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso
8. Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria
9. Lagos State University
10. Joseph Ayo Babalola University
11. University of Nigeria, Nsukka
12. Federal University of Technology, Minna
13. Babcock University, Ilishan
15. Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti
16. Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye
17. Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt
18. Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto
19. Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Agbani
21. University of Calabar
22. University of Port Harcourt
23. Igbinedion University
25. Federal University of Technology, Akure
26. Covenant University
27. Nasarawa State University
28. Delta State University, Abraka
29. Nile University, Abuja
The details showed that students across Nigeria could now pursue BSc degrees from home through approved universities.
What is Distance Learning in Nigeria?
Distance Learning Centres in Nigeria is established to expand access to higher education beyond traditional classrooms. Approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC), these centres allowed students to study from home while earning recognised degrees.
They provided flexible learning opportunities for working professionals, parents, and those unable to attend full-time programmes. Courses were delivered through online platforms, printed materials, and occasional contact sessions, ensuring quality education standards were maintained.
The initiative reflected global trends in digital learning and aimed to bridge educational gaps across regions. By offering accredited programmes, the centres supported lifelong learning and widened opportunities for Nigerian students.
Federal university in Nigeria offering admission without UTME
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.