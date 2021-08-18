Nigeria's minister of transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has been described as the country's ideal presidential material in 2023

This was stated that by a socio-political group in the country known as Rescue Nigeria Economy Project

The group noted that with his experience and widespread national and international connections, Amechi is the right person to succeed President Buhari

FCT, Abuja - A group, Rescue Nigeria Economy Project on Tuesday, August 17, said Rotimi Amaechi, the minister of transportation has all the qualities needed to govern a vast multifarious and multi-ethnic nation like Nigeria in 2023.

Vanguard newspaper reports that the group made the statement signed by its executive secretary, Dennis Alamu-George.

Amaechi has been projected as a potential replacement for President Buhari in 2023. Photo credit: Nur Photo/Nur Photo

Source: Getty Images

Alamu-George said at this point in Nigeria’s history, the country needs a very honest leader like Amaechi, who will tell the people the truth at all times.

He said Amaechi has demonstrated leadership capacity right from a very young age which has seen him occupy the position of Speaker, Governor, Minister, and Director-General of President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaigns for two consecutive periods.

Part of the statement read:

“If indeed Nigeria needs a presidential material who will is independent-minded, knowledgeable about the intricacies of Nigeria’s politics and will not be tied to the apron strings of any godfather, then Amaechi is the rightful person that possesses all these characteristics.

“As someone pointed out recently that only a northerner can win the presidency for PDP, we also make bold to say that only a southerner can do same for APC.

“If indeed, they are looking for a southerner who is a Christian to take over the baton from President Buhari, then Amaechi perfectly fits the bill. His influence cuts across all the six geopolitical zones in the country.”

Some Nigerians on the popular forum, Nairaland have been reacting to the suggestion of the group.

A Nigerian with the moniker Yinkus6750 wrote:

“Good suggestion. He should be able to perform creditable well. Also will enable the south-south zone to complete Goodluck Jonathan's tenure.”

Smart politician wrote:

“Amaechi is a good man with a good heart. He's just a victim of being a politician in a shithole country. More importantly, Amaechi can never be a weakling. I hate to see good people without courage in government because it's utterly useless.

“Nigeria doesn't just need an intelligent leader but someone who will be bold enough to step on toes. That's what Amaechi represents. Lastly, he's the second-most successful politician from the south-south zone after former president Goodluck Jonathan.”

Osinbajo as one of the leading aspirants for 2023

Meanwhile, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been described as an individual who fits the description of an ideal Nigerian president.

This was stated by a poll conducted by the ThisDay Group, publishers of ThisDay newspaper, and owners of Arise TV.

Editors of the media company described Osinbajo in glowing terms while noting that he will do well as the country's number one citizen.

Groups canvasses support for vice president

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG) recently urged Osinbajo to consider joining the 2023 presidential race.

While calling for Osinbajo to declare interest in the 2023 race, the All Progressives Congress support group, appealed to the former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to withdraw his presidential bid.

PCG’s national coordinator, Hon. Ahmed Mohammed and national secretary, Dr. Eberechukwu Eli Dibia made the comment while addressing reporters in Abuja.

