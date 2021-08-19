President Muhammadu Buhari has taken strong action towards the implementation of grazing reserves

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, has approved recommendations of a committee to review 368 grazing sites, across 25 states in the nation.

A statement from presidential spokesman Garba Shehu on Thursday, August 19, noted that the president directed that the assignment be undertaken with dispatch to bring more understanding on Grazing Reserves, and implementation.

Legit.ng gathered that this is following the president's approval of the recommendations of a committee chaired by his chief of staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

The number of the Grazing Reserves and States were deduced from considerations of existing security concerns and other pre-existing socio-economic conditions.

The President directed that the assignment be undertaken with dispatch to bring more understanding on the Grazing Reserves, and implementation.

Members of the committee chaired by Gambari include, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state, deputy chief of staff, Ade Ipaye, minister of water resources, Suleiman Adamu, minister of agriculture and rural development, Sabo Nanono, and minister of environment, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar.

Buhari approves N6.25bn to kick-start cattle ranching

Earlier, Buhari approved N6.25billion to set up ranches in Katsina state. A presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday, July 16.

The statement said the Katsina state governor, Aminu Masari, confirmed this development at the inauguration of the Zobe Regional Water scheme in Dustin-ma.

The governor appreciated the president for consistently implementing people-oriented development projects, with the release of N5 billion to the state to start the ranches.

FG says no going back on reclamation

Meanwhile, the federal government has declared that there is no going back on its plans to reclaim grazing routes in the country.

President Buhari had given the hint that his government will reclaim the routes during his recent interview with Arise TV.

The routes are currently being retraced and recovered by the government agents for herders to graze their cattle.

