The ruling APC is not willing to leave any stone unturned ahead of the Anambra governorship election

To make sure it claims the southeast state, the ruling party has started making serious preparations within its ranks

The Governor Buni-led caretaker committee on Tuesday, August 17 inaugurated a campaign council to be chaired by Governor Hope Uzodinma

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is making concrete preparations to clinch victory during the forthcoming Anambra gubernatorial election.

One of such preparations is the recent inauguration of a campaign council comprising mostly of state leaders like Governor Hope Uzodinma, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and Governor Yahaya Bello.

The campaign council is one of APC's milestones ahead of the Anambra guber (Photo: All Progressives Congress)

Another APC heavyweight who is a member of the council is the deputy Senate president, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Daily Trust reports.

The council was set up in Abuja on Tuesday, August 17, by the chairman of the ruling party's caretaker committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe.

Inaugurating the committee, Buni noted that the members were selected based on their individual abilities and the certainty that they will work together to deliver the state in the election.

Buni expressed hope that under the leadership of Governor Uzodinma, the council will come out with brilliant success in its task.

His words:

"The members of the committee were carefully selected owing to your individual capacities and the belief that you will, collectively as a committee, deliver the state to the party.

"You are enjoined to work as a team and to carry everyone on board. You are also advised to reconcile seeming differences within members of the party which might have arisen following the governorship primary, for us to confront the election with a united front.

"I have no doubt this powerful committee under the chairmanship of His Excellency Governor Hope Izoduma of Imo state, will do us proud and capture Anambra state to APC."

Anambra election: Cracks in APC as Ngige rejects Uba’s Emergence, calls for cancellation of primary

Meanwhile, barely 24 hours after the former Anambra South senator, Andy Uba, declared the winner of the governorship primary election of the APC in the state, the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, had reacted.

In his reaction to Uba's emergence as the party's standard-bearer, the APC publicity secretary in the state, Okelo Madukaife, said former governor Ngige had proposed Tuesday, June 29, for the repeat primaries.

He said:

“Our attention has been drawn to a set of figures circulating on the internet without signature or attribution and purported to be Anambra APC primaries results."

