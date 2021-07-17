Katsina state has received a grant from the federal government to set up ranches for residents of the state who are cattle herders

The initiative which was approved by the Nigerian president has been described as a people-oriented development

States across the southern parts of Nigeria have opposed the open grazing of cattle in their territories

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Katsina state - Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, has approved N6.25billion to set up ranches in Katsina state.

A presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday, July 16, Vanguard reported.

The Kaduna state government thanked the president for implementing people-oriented initiatives. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

The statement said the Katsina state governor, Aminu Masari, confirmed this development at the inauguration of the Zobe Regional Water scheme in Dustin-ma.

The governor appreciated the president for consistently implementing people-oriented development projects, with the release of N5 billion to the state to start the ranches, Tribune reported.

He said:

''Mr President has graciously approved the sum of N6.25 billion for ranches development purposes in Katsina State.

”Part out of this amount, N5 billion is already in the account of the state government and within few weeks you will see advertisements calling for interested companies and consultants that will participate in the construction.''

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, the Ogun State House of Assembly has passed Animal Grazing Regulation and Cattle Ranch Establishment Bill, 2020, recommending three years jail terms for offenders without any option.

The Punch newspaper reported that violators of the law will also forfeit their herds of cattle or livestock to the state government.

The Assembly said it passed the bill to address incessant clashes between herders and farmers in the state, noting that it had led to the loss of lives and property.

In another news, Olisa Ifeajika, spokesman of Delta governor, on Tuesday, July 13 said that the Okowa-led administration had begun work toward enacting a law to prohibit open grazing in the state.

According to Ifeajika, who was on a Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS) live television programme monitored by Legit.ng, Delta State Livestock Breeding, Rearing, and Marketing Regulation Bill, 2021 is already before the House of Assembly.

He said the Bill had scaled first reading at the parliament and expressed optimism that it would be passed and made ready for the governor’s assent before the September deadline set by the Southern Governors' Forum in their recent meeting in Lagos.

Source: Legit