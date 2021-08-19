Governor Douye Diri has called on those who defected from the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) to the ruling party, APC, to return

Diri who made this call at the official commissioning of the new party secretariat in Yenagoa, hinted that many had already returned

The governor stated further that the door is still wide open for the defectors to come back, he thereby urged party faithful to bring back the remaining ones

Bayelsa, Yenagoa- The Bayelsa state Governor, Douye Diri has called on those who left the opposition party to return.

According to the NewTelegraph, the governor said that his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has forgiven all those that left the party before now.

He stated that that the door was still wide open for them to come back.

Senator Diri made the statement on Wednesday, August 18, during his speech at the official commissioning of the new PDP secretariat in Yenagoa.

He noted that already many defectors had returned but advised party faithful to go and bring back the remaining ones.

Governor Duoye Diri says PDP’s door is wide open to former members. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi

Source: UGC

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Diri said:

“We have forgiven all those that left us. We have so many that came back but I want you to go and bring back the remaining ones."

According to reports the ceremony also signalled the flag off of the e-registration programme of members in the state.

Diri added:

“This marks the beginning of PDP’s successes and election victories both in the state and at the Presidency come 2023.”

In attendance were the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, Senator representing Bayelsa Central, Moses Cleopas, Hon. Fred Obua, house of representative member, Deputy Speaker of the state house of Assembly, Hon. Michael Ogbere, a NEC member, Chief Thompson Okorotie, a serving BOT member, Chief Mrs. Remi Kuku, and the state Chairman, Mr. Solomon Agwana and a host of others.

Bayelsans Excited As First Commercial Flight Touches Down at New State-Owned Airport

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a United Nigeria Airline (UNA) aircraft touched down at the Bayelsa state International Airport on Wednesday, August 11 becoming the first commercial flight to commence operations at the facility.

The aircraft which took off from Lagos had on board the state governor, Senator Douye Diri, and other dignitaries.

The governor led prominent members of the ruling and traditional class in the state on the maiden flight.

Source: Legit