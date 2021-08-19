Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Nengi shares some new pictures of hers on Instagram, in which she looks dashing

The reality TV star exercised her bragging rights with the pictures, as she captioned the post that she’s unapologetically successful

Soon after Nengi shared the pictures, her fans rushed to her Instagram page to blush about her beauty and awesomeness

BBNaija former housemate Nengi has expressed gratitude to God for everything she has become.

Sharing a picture in which she looks dashing, the reality TV star exercised her bragging rights, saying she’s unapologetically successful.

Reality TV star Nengi looks dashing in new pictures. Photo Credit: @nengiofficial

Source: Instagram

See the post below:

Fans react

Upon sharing the pictures, fans thronged the comment section with words of endearments for the BBNaija reality star.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Brodashaggi:

“Beauty is in the eye of the beheader , you are a BIURI.”

K8henshaw:

“E ma pa wa naaaaaaa.”

Monalisacode:

“Only you baby girl.”

Enioluwaofficial:

“Okay girrrrllll! You Ate This Up!!!”

Bensonokonkwo:

“Flawless.”

Bbnaijashaderoom_:

“It’s everything for me literally!”

Keeping_up_with_the_ozones:

“The best.”

In related news, Nengi listed her numerous achievements at the age of 23 after the conclusion of the Lockdown BBNaija show.

Noting that her life remarkably changed with BBNaija, the reality TV star listed that she became a homeowner and a company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

However, her fans expressed disbelief over her age.

Legit.ng reported that Nengi's new house was worth no less than N75 million.

The building was a four-bedroom duplex that features a fully-fitted kitchen, a family lounge, a dining area, a walk-in shower, and other things.

Toyin Abraham shares a picture of her natural look

In other news, fans and industry colleagues of actress Toyin Abraham gushed over her natural look when she flaunted what she looks like without makeup.

Rocking a hairdo known as koroba, the award-winning filmmaker displayed her flawless skin in the barefaced picture.

The picture had fans gushing over, with some of them taking to the comment section of the post to appreciate her flawlessness.

One fan wrote:

“You are such a pretty woman.”

Source: Legit.ng News