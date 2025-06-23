A Nigerian man has raged online after receiving a message from an agent whom he contacted to get a rented apartment

In a trending post, he displayed a screenshot of the WhatsApp message the agent sent to him and lamented bitterly

Social media users who came across the post on the X app stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian man has shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp message that he received from a real estate agent at around 7am.

The agent had listed numerous charges the man would have to pay, excluding the actual rent, which totalled a huge amount.

Man rages over message from house agent

The man, identified by the handle @uglybeeb on the social media platform X, expressed his frustration in a trending post.

The message from the agent detailed the various fees, including rent, agreement fees, commission, damages, service charges, and security fees, among others. The total amount came out to be N2,939,000.

The message read:

"Rent N1,800,000, Agree N180k, comm N180k, damages N180k, Services charge N180k, welcome to estate N35k, Gateman N100k, Estate security N84k, Payment to landlord N2,739,000, Agent fee, N200k. Total N2,939,000."

While sharing a screenshot of the message, the man expressed his frustration over the excessive bills added to the main rent.

"Wtff, Na room and parlour oo. People wey Dey craze. What if I don’t want to be welcomed? See all these thing no suppose pass 40% of rent," he said.

Reactions as man displays message he received from house agent

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending post on X.

Ace Opeyemi said:

"Lol. The house actually worth the price and the location too. Nice estate. But the person wey design the auz suppose chop bottle for head. How do you have one toilet in a room and parlour and you decide to put it in the sitting room."

Ayuba Hamzat said:

"Lift dey the house? And if yes, will there be automatic wife and kids in the building for you?"

Adedayo AA reacted:

"Welcome to estate? Them wan throw party for you??"

Hillary Remy said:

"This was me last year. Mine was just a bit more. You will be shocked that you won’t find that quality anywhere cheaper. Checked and checked. Had to pay eventually. This year, our service charge had gone up again."

Oladesirey reacted:

"The “agreement” is the agent fee ma, which one be agent fee again, na armed robber be dis."

Chuks Robb said:

"Nawa o wetin be dis abi the house dey give long life?"

Deshotcaller added:

"Agent and commission different from agents fee? Welcome to estate fee? Greedy & stup!d. Estate security/Gateman/Service charges being three different fees is giving armed robbery. They will make sure once you enter they’ll finish u with other things cause now they believe u’rich."

See the post below:

Man finds out caretaker inflated rent

