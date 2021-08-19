Osita Okechukwu, a member of the recently inaugurated APC Anambra Governorship Campaign Council has said it is time for APGA to join the ruling party

Awka, Anambra state - A member of the recently inaugurated APC Anambra Governorship Campaign Council, Osita Okechukwu, has called on the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to join the ruling party.

Okechukwu who made this statement while speaking to journalists noted that after 16 years of playing in a little pond, APGA should stop agonising and organise properly within the mainstream of Nigeria politics, according to The Guardian.

He spoke against the background of claims by the Anambra state government that the APC procured the Jigawa state high court judgment that excluded Prof. Chukwuma Soludo from the list of candidates accepted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the November 6 governorship poll in the state.

APGA in Anambra State might have to fully integrate into the All Progressives Congress (APC), according to an APC chieftain, Osita Okechukwu.

The Cable had reported that the Anambra state commissioner for information and public enlightenment, Don Adinuba, disclosed that findings by the government revealed that the state chapter of the APC secured the controversial high ourt judgment for the APGA faction led by Chief Jude Okeke.

But reacting to the insinuations, Okechukwu who is also the director-general of Voice of Nigeria (VON) urged APGA and its leaders to join the mainstream and stop agonising in line with APC’s Zikist ideology for national cohesion and development.

Okechukwu said:

“My candid advice to my brothers in APGA is to join us, the APC, in the mainstream of Nigeria politics instead of agonising."

The APC chieftain declared that Senator Andy Uba’s election as governor in the November 6, gubernatorial election “will be a milestone in consolidating our Zikist stance and enhance our quest for Nigeria President of Igbo extraction.”

