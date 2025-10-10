The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a new ex-depot price of N838 per litre for petrol

The adjustment comes as NNPC Limited also increased its pump prices at its retail outlets nationwide

Private depots such as Emadeb, Aiteo, Sobaz, and Sigmund have also made adjustments to their prices

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

A new price for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, has emerged at Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

Data seen by Legit.ng, showed that Dangote Refinery on Thursday, October 9, increased petrol price for marketers to N838 per litre

This represents an increase of N5.50, or 0.66%, compared to the previous rate of N832 per litre.

Dangote Refinery has a new petrol price higher than private depots. Photo: Benson Ibeabuchi

Source: Getty Images

The new prices also reflect the growing competition between the state oil company and private depot operators.

According to market data obtained from petroluemprice.ng from other depots also made price changes.

Emadeb now sells at N838 per litre, up N4; Coolspring at N835, down N3; Aiteo at N837, up N2; Sobaz at N870, up N15; and Sigmund at N860, up N6.

Liquid Bulk, Pinnacle, Menj, and Aipec recorded mixed movements ranging between N836 and N865 per litre.

With Dangote’s latest price aligning closely with market averages, analysts expect independent marketers to adjust retail prices.

Dangote refinery directs petrol supply

Dangote Refinery had earlier promised that direct sales to marketers would help reduce petrol prices.

The refinery slashed its ex-depot price to N820 and projected that retail prices would range between N841 and N851 per litre.

The company stated that by cutting off middlemen and supplying petrol directly to filling stations, pump prices would reflect more competitive market rates.

The message reads:

“Enjoy free delivery of petrol to your stations. Join leading companies and enjoy the benefits of free delivery while offering Nigerians lower pump prices.”

However, the latest Dangote Refinery price adjustment shows that market realities are still dictating costs, with the refinery now selling petrol to marketers at N838 per litre.

New petrol prices emerge at filling stations. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

NNPC new prices

Meanwhile, a review by Legit.ng of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL)retail outlets nationwide shows petrol price adjustments across several states.

In Lagos, NNPC filling stations have increased their pump price from N865 to N870 per litre, while in Abuja, the price rose from N890 to N905 per litre.

The review also shows that petrol now sells highest price in Gombe State at N965 per litre, followed by Akwa Ibom at N955, Abia and Niger at N945 and Rivers (N885).

Other states' prices can be found here.

Petrol imports drop to lowest in eight years

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s petrol imports have plunged to their lowest level in eight years, as local refining power led by the Dangote Refinery begins to shake up the nation’s fuel market.

A new report by Argus showed that in September 2025, the country imported just 116,000 barrels per day (bpd) of petrol, equivalent to 18.44 million litres daily, down sharply from 154,000 bpd (24.49 million litres) in August.

Source: Legit.ng