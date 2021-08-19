A man was set up by his wife in connivance with a police officer to reveal her pregnancy in a special way

In the adorable video, the unsuspecting man was pulled over by the said police officer who interrogated him about having a child without seat belt in the back seat

The husband was thrown into a state of confusion until the officer and wife cut it out with the set up

A video making the rounds has captured the moment a woman announced she would soon be a mum by pulling a stunt on her hubby.

In a video shared on Instagram by @pulsenigeria247, the woman set up her husband with a police officer.

The unsuspecting hubby was pulled over by the police officer Photo Credit: (@pregnancyjourney_)

The officer first pulled over the unsuspecting man and interrogated him about having in his back seat a kid without a seat belt on.

The man unaware he was set up insisted that he had no child in the back seat as only his wife sat there.

While the exchange with the officer ensued, the wife dangled a test strip behind the man.

The officer then pointed the man in the direction of the equipment to which he burst into a smile, having understood the moment.

People thought it was a cute

@chrystal_baybee commented:

"Awww you can’t plan this with Naija police tho how them wan speak the English pass.

"Oga you get pickin for back of your motor."

@the_real_chinny said:

"Nigerian women left the chat na through photoshoot after them born we take dey know say them get belle."

@oluchinnanna wrote:

"This is Amazing, may God bless all d awaiting mothers so dat their joy will b complete Amen."

@diji_o remarked:

"One of the reasons some foreign police officials do things like this is to build public trust and foster community relationship and show why people need to support the police department. We don't still understand this yet. Even LNSC is now controlling traffic."

