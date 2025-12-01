A lady in the United Kingdom shared how she shipped goods to Nigeria using cartons instead of a barrel

She revealed why she decided to use cartons, as she opened up about her experience with barrels the previous year

The lady gave a breakdown of the total amount she spent and how long it took for her family to receive the goods in Nigeria

A Nigerian lady in UK ship items back home with cartons. Photo: @elianafamily4

Source: TikTok

In a video by @elianafamily4 on TikTok, the lady showed the big cartons she used to ship her goods.

According to her, she preferred the carton because it took in more goods than the barrel would.

She said:

“It is cheaper to use carton because carton is not expensive. For barrel, the minimum you can buy it is around 50 pounds but carton, you can buy three for 50 pounds.”

The lady also noted that she paid £120 each to ship the three cartons to Lagos, and spent £70 to pick up the items from her house to where they would be shipped.

She said in the comments:

“ £430 for pick from my house to Nigeria for the 3.”

She also stated that it took six to 12 weeks before her family received it in Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady ships items to Nigeria

@Apeke foodies said:

"My 5 family wey Dey US no go see this one oo na to send 5k wey me self no give person."

@BLESSING said:

"One day me seff go travel and send things to my family in Jesus name."

@BABY & KIDS SHOP IN KANO said:

"Each time our aunt sends something for us, the whole house lights up with joy. She doesn’t even know how much we pray for her. Allah ya saka da alheri MOM."

@Adoma said:

"please what is the name of the machine that u use to reduce the air from the storage bag."

@Tekbeauty_ng said:

"I like when you said don't convert to naira... because it's the thoughts that matters. God bless you. Biko are you selling or dashing the food processor???"

@ifeyinwachukwu903 said:

"Loud it dear. Receiving this would be far valuable to me than receiving money."

@user62503879207 said:

"Una nor dey buy new new things com give us for Nigeria always old use things."

In related stories, a nurse shared why she was returning to Nigeria, while another lady working with the UK government said she was planning to return home.

Lady uses barrel to ships goods to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady in the United Kingdom shared how she shipped goods to Nigeria using a barrel instead of air freight.

She revealed that the cost of shipping via barrel was half the price of air freight, which cost over N1 million.

The lady gave a breakdown of the total amount she spent and how long it took for her family to receive the goods in Nigeria.

