The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has described the death of renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, as a monumental loss that creates a deep void in Nigeria’s ongoing quest for unity, peace, and harmonious coexistence.

Sheikh Dahiru died on November 27, 2025 in Bauchi state.

In a condolence message signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Prof. T. A. Muhammad-Baba, the ACF said the late Sheikh was one of the most respected figures in the Islamic world, celebrated for his unwavering advocacy for religious tolerance and national cohesion.

It noted that Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi spent decades using his scholarship and spiritual influence to build bridges across ethnic, religious and political divides.

The Forum also highlighted his exceptional role as a guiding light within the Tijjaniyya movement, not only in Nigeria but across West Africa and beyond.

Dahiru Bauchi championed dialogue, peaceful coexistence

According to the ACF, the scholar’s teachings consistently promoted moderation while discouraging extremism, fanaticism, and all tendencies capable of undermining Nigeria’s fragile unity.

It recalled his active involvement in Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), the Nigerian Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), and the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), where he championed dialogue, peaceful coexistence and mutual respect among diverse faiths.

The Forum added that:

“Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi’s passing could not have come at a more challenging time, the country needs moral voices committed to unity and peace-building. it noted.

ACF said his life embodied the values required to strengthen Nigeria’s social fabric amid rising tensions.

ACF extended its condolences to his family, the Tijjaniyya community, and the Muslim Ummah, urging Nigerians to honour his memory by upholding the principles he lived by moderation, tolerance, and peaceful dialogue.

It also called on religious and community leaders to emulate his model of moral leadership, especially now that the nation requires bridge-builders more than ever.

His funeral rites, held on Friday, November 28, 2025, in Bauchi, Nigeria, drew tens of thousands of mourners and high-profile dignitaries.

Profile of Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi

Sheikh Dahiru studied under scholars like Sheikh Tijani Usman Zangon-Bare-bari, Shaykh Abubakar Atiku and Sheikh Abdulqadir Zaria.

He received the Tijjaniyyah Tariqah (spiritual path). His father was a Tijani 'muqaddam' (leader) who was authorised on the spiritual path.

Until his death, Dahiru Bauchi was the deputy chair of the fatwa committee of the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) in Nigeria.

Sheikh Dahiru's son declares 2027 bid

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Naziru Dahiru, son of Sheikh Dahiru, declared his intention to run for Governor of Bauchi state in the 2027 election.

Naziru stated that his decision to run was divinely sanctioned, claiming he received direct approval from Prophet Muhammad (SAW) after prayers for guidance.

Positioning himself as a candidate for the youth, he said he aims to continue the socioeconomic projects of the Governor Bala Mohammed administration.

