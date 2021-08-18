Rapper Speed Darlington recently shared a video with a policeman that got Nigerians talking on social media

The rapper listed different reasons why he was targeted by the police, adding that he was being taken to an unknown location

Darlington then demanded a lawyer to answer the questions he was being asked by the policeman

A video trending online has shown rapper Speed Darlington in his own vehicle with a policeman. The rapper did an Instagram live as soon as he was arrested to let his fans know the situation of things.

Speed Darlington expresses anger as a policeman arrests him. Photos: @iam_ikeonyema

Police arrest Speed Darlington

In the video, the rapper was seen talking as a policeman drove his car. According to him, he was arrested for looking like a kidnapper.

The rapper stated that he asked what made the policeman decided that he is a kidnapper.

Darlington also spoke about being accused of not registering his cars. He noted that he is still under a grace period.

Soon, the rapper was heard telling the policeman saying he needs a lawyer to help him answer their questions as they were charging him with a crime. He went on to ask when they will be taking him to court.

Nigerians react

Nigerians were not pleased with

patorvic:

"Disgusting people ..just imagine the nonsense."

deoxdon:

"Mumu look screen put call."

sandulala:

"naija ooo."

official_rika:

"They don’t know our President???"

ebunoluwa_ni_mi:

"This Country ooo."

tthatthickgirl:

"No na what’s all this."

aguylikeslim:

"I like that question. "When are we going to Court?"

officerwoos:

"Na wrong person una arrest o."

ladyque_1:

"They caught the wrong person."

kingporsh_music:

"release our president!"

xxinta:

"Abeg Abeg, make Nigerian police leave speedy for us."

big_deh:

"Make una leave speedy abeg. Na national treasure."

Speed Darlington laments about his car

Darlington shared a video on his Instagram page showing the major damage on his Mercedes Benz car which he shipped over from the US.

He showed his fans several scratches on the car while noting that the vehicle was completely spotless when he dropped it off for shipping in the US. According to him, officials at the port said the car was not starting hence the reason for using a forklift to move it around.

He also explained that several tools and equipment which he stored in the trunk of the car had been looted. He explained that the car got to Lagos just before the Eid-el-Kabir break and he waited a few days after the break to go pick it up.

