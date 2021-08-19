Thomas Rice, an ex-soldier who fought in World War 2, turned 100 in style by parachuting from a plane to mark his special day

The centenarian, who was a paratrooper, appeared unfazed as he landed at a hotel where family and friends were waiting for him

Rice got a degree from San Diego State University after the war ended; the veteran was a social science and history teacher for over four decades

Age is just a number, so goes a common saying. A 100-year-old World War 2 veteran seems to be living by this mantra as he marked becoming a centenarian uniquely.

100-year-old Thomas Rice jumping from a plane. Photo: Operation Call-To-Service.

Source: UGC

On Sunday, August 15, Thomas Rice parachuted from a plane which was his favourite during the war.

A representative of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) team said:

"The airplane that he loves is our C-53D DO and refers to her as his favourite aircraft which he nicknamed DOLLY."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In a video of the jump, the unfazed centenarian and his co-pilot landed in front of a hotel in San Diego as a group of family and friends cheered him on.

Having fun

Speaking afterwards, the centenarian said the skydiving experience was lots of fun.

He told Fox 5:

"It’s unbelievable what you can view from up there. We do a lot of manoeuvring up there. That was a lot of fun.”

According to CAF, Rice is no novice at parachuting as he is a seasoned paratrooper.

"His first experience in combat was parachuting into the dark skies. He was dropped at 160 mph as the pilots of his plane tried to evade the enemy fire,” the organisation stated.

After the war, Rice got a degree from San Diego State University and was a social science and history teacher for over four decades.

He also wrote a memoir titled Trial by Combat: A Paratrooper of the 101st Airborne Division Remembers the 1944 Battle of Normandy.

90-year-old grandpa builds helicopter, flies and lands its safely

In other news, a grandpa that is almost 90 years has got people talking on social media after building a helicopter.

In a video that has gone viral, the elderly man could be seen flying the chopper and landing it safely as many people gathered to watch.

Sharing the video on Facebook, Emmanuel Isaac's wrote:

"This grandpa, almost 90 years old built a helicopter."

Source: Legit.ng