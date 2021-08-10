Emirates Airline went for an advert that no one would forget, shot at the highest point of the Burj Khalifa

An air hostess was holding up signs which revealed a message regarding UAE getting off UK's COVID-19 red list

The team tasked with the job had to undertake rigorous planning and a strict safety protocol to achieve it

Emirates Airline has come up with one of a kind advertisement, giving one of their flight attendants a moment to be on top of the world.

The airline released a video on social media showing an air hostess standing at the highest point of the latest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa.

The Emirates air hostess was certainly on top of the world. Photo: emirates.

Source: Instagram

She was holding up signs with a message meant to signify how the airline felt on top of the world after some good news.

This was to celebrate the UAE being removed from the UK's red list, allowing flights from the middle east onto their land.

A video shared by Emirates in Instagram revealed the team tasked with the job had to undertake rigorous planning and a strict safety protocol.

The team climbed for over an hour from level 160 of the building to the top to film one of the highest ads ever.

The flight attendant had a lovely message for her mum as she could be heard saying:

"Hi mom, I'm on top of the world."

Social media reacts

@lindseyplub21 said:

"My son has waited 20 months to visit England from Dubai . He’s booked this morning with Emirates to bring him home for a family visit . Fabulous news today."

@rockstarmalone_ commented:

"Fly emirates fly better.. best airline in my beloved country UAE."

@abderrahmanelassar stated:

"Fly Better Fly Like VIP Even On Economy Class Cause Its Really What I Feld Each Time I Was On Board Emirates Airlines."

