A lady has taken to social media to mark 29 years of living with HIV.

Sharing her photo, the lady identified as Doreen Moraa wrote on her LinkedIn page that it took 16 years of undergoing effective treatments.

She had lived healthily with HIV for the past 29 years Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Doreen Moraa

Doreen at a young age of 8 was diagonised with the virus and certified by doctors to last not more than 4 years on earth.

Many years later, the lady is looking healthy as seen in the photo she shared.

Doreen stated that she is still standing, undetected and showing to the world that HIV can be managed as long as the treatment is followed with every sense of seriousness.

She has an advise for those with and without HIV

Doreen however admitted that living with HIV is not an easy feat and advised those who are negative of the virus to remain that way as much as they can.

To those battling with the virus, she encouraged them to take it a day at a time as it is an everyday journey.

People hail her courage

Victoria Wilson reacted:

"This is inspiring DOREEN. Truly, your status hasn't taken your shine from you.

"One faithful morning science will over power this disease.

"Keep winning my dear."

Kehinde Adeniyi wrote:

"You will continue to stand and be here. God will perfect your healing. Congratulations."

Elizabeth Odyek commented:

"Your health situation should never define you.Remain strong,Survive the swim,Doreen!"

Joselyn Akinyi remarked:

"Great Courage,A source of Hope to encourage People you can look Superb, Take drugs and Live longer with HIV.Salute."

