Africa is the world's second-largest and second-most-populous continent, but its rich resources do not reach everyone who deserves them

With 1.3 billion people as of 2018, the continent accounts for about 16% of the world's human population

Respected African elder-statesman, Olusegun Obasanjo says the booming population can spell doom for the continent if not well managed

Abeokuta - Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo says Africa’s increasing population is assuming a worsening trend, a situation which he says, keeps him awake at night.

The Cable newspaper reports that Obasanjo made the comment on Tuesday, August 17 while speaking during the public presentation of the maiden edition of the Africa Progress Group (APG) report.

Obasanjo has expressed concerns over Africa's increasing population. Photo credit: Xabiso Mkhabela/Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

His words:

“Three clusters of questions pop up in my mind any time the scary thoughts of the ever-increasing population kept me awake at night. The first cluster is: how are we going to feed this exploding population?”

Daily Sun newspaper reports that Obasanjo spoke in his capacity at the event as the chairman of APG.

He noted that the youth unemployment rate in Africa could be converted into human capital that would translate into a boost for the continent’s economy.

