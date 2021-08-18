Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, has paid for the dialysis sessions of a chronic kidney disease patient

The benefactor, an 18-year-old orphan called Naomi Mensah, had given up hope and was heading back to her village to wait for the worse

After the gesture, Dr Louisa has gone on social media to appeal for funds for Naomi and others like her

Dr Mrs Louisa Satekla, the wife of Stonebwoy came to the aid of an 18-year-old orphan, Naomi Dede Mensah. Dr Louisa has paid for the dialysis session of Naomi who is suffering from chronic kidney disease.

The kind gesture of Stonewbwoy's wife comes at a time when Naomi and her only relative and helper, Faustina. were giving up because of lack of funds.

Stonewboy's wife has come to the aid of an 18-year-old orphan suffering from chronic kidney disease Photo source: @drlouisa_s

According to Dr Louisa, a clinical psychologist at the Korle-Bu renal dialysis unit made her aware of the situation of Naomi.

When Louisa got there on Monday, August 16, to offer her little help, she revealed that it was a very emotional moment.

She was emotional and even cried after realising that Naomi and Faustina were planning on going back to their village to wait for the worse because the latter had exhausted all the money she had and did not have anywhere to go for money.

After paying for Naomi's dialysis, Stonewboy's wife has taken up it upon herself to help raise funds for the young lady's survival.

Louisa took to her Instagram page to share her encounter with Naomi while pleading with her followers to donate to help her save the girl.

What is dialysis?

According to Web MD, dialysis is a medical treatment that takes over your kidney functions if those organs are no more working or malfunction.

There are two main types of dialysis, one is hemodialysis, the cleaning of a patient's blood through a filter outside your body; and peritoneal dialysis, the cleaning of blood is cleaned inside your body.

