Stonebwoy has said most of the luxurious things celebrities flaunt on social media are not theirs

The music star said these are borrowed sometimes to enhance a celebrity's "branding and packaging

The comments come after Shatta Wale flaunted a Rolls Royce, while Stonebwoy also claimed he bought a G-Wagon

Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy, has confessed that most of the luxurious things celebrities flaunt on social media are not really theirs.

He said the big cars, the heavy mansions, and others are just for “branding and packaging”, indicating that the real owners are there.

Stonebwoy was speaking in an interview with Hitz FM’s Andy Dosty as contained in a video sighted by Legit.ng.

A collage of Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale. Photo credit: @stonebwoyb @shattawalenima/Instagram

Source: Original

He noted that many young people are under pressure to imitate celebrities’ lifestyles and are often in a haste to get themselves luxurious things.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Stonebwoy cautioned against this desire and said that even some of the attire they wear are sponsored.

His comments come in the wake of himself, Shatta Wale, and Davido of Nigeria recently flaunting Rolls Royce and G-Wagon on social media.

Stoneboy celebrates Burna Boy and Wizkid

Legit.ng reported that the Ghanaian singer took to social media to congratulate Nigerians on Wizkid and Burna Boy's latest achievement.

The entertainer noted that Nigerian artistes hold the mantle for entertainment on the global scene.

Stonebwoy also expressed disappointment over the artistes in his country.

He wrote:

"With all due respect, let all other African nations give it up for Nigeria. For their constant efforts in holding the mantle for Africa when it comes to entertainment on the global scene. Congrats for holding it down at the Grammys. As for Ghana, smh I'll be back."

Late Obama DMW's son remembers him, thanks singers Davido and Tiwa Savage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Late Obama DMW’s son, Abdulmaleek is still mourning his dad 44 days after he passed away, as he said he’s still hurting

Abdulmaleek posted a video on his Instagram page in which he mourned Obama DMW, saying he wished they had more time together.

While expressing gratitude to his late father’s friends and fans, Abdulmaleek specially thanked Davido and Tiwa Savage for their supports.

The young man wrote:

"I’m most overwhelmed by the love coming from everyone, especially from uncle David (Davido) and aunty Tiwa (Tiwa Savage)."

Source: Legit.ng