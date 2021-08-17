The federal government, through the minister of state for petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva, has insisted that at the moment, the price of petrol per liter is N162.

According to Sylva on Tuesday, August 17, in Abuja, the government is in talks with labour unions on the need to and constitutionality of implementing full deregulation of the oil and gas sector.

However, the minister said it is not certain the actual time when the policy will be put into action, The Nation reports.

Based on this, Sylva stated that until the deregulation of the sector is fixed and made to start running, the price of the product remains untouched.

His words:

“I cannot give you a timeline now. But it is not going to be too far from now because we have done quite a lot of extensive work.

“So we will keep it here at N162 within that band now for the time being but we are also in the time at the moment trying to work out to allow the deregulation to come to fruition.”

Source: Legit