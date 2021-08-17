Nigerian comedian Lord Lamba recently took to social media to encourage his fans and followers

The young man shared a video showing the time he was trying to make a name for himself via the BBNaija platform

Although he did not get into the reality show, the comedian stated that he has made a name for himself years after he auditioned

Comedian Lord Lamba was one of the thousands of Nigerians who auditioned for the Big Brother Naija show in 2019.

The funnyman revealed this to his fans while he was trying to encourage them to keep on pursuing their dreams.

Comedian Lord Lamba posts a throwback video of when he auditioned for BBNaija. Photos: @lordlamba

Source: Instagram

Comedian Lord Lamba reveals he auditioned for BBNaija

The comedian shared a video himself alongside others at a Lagos centre. The young man was speaking to the press over the situation of his centre.

According to him, BBNaija cannot help the thousands of unemployed youths, adding that the government has to do something about unemployment.

In the caption that accompanied the video, he said,

"Just 2 years ago, see me at the audition for #BBN. I borrowed the clothes I wore for this audition . I had no dime in my pocket, see me speaking big English . Let me not talk too much, but see me now. NEVER GIVE UP ON YOUR DREAM."

Watch him speak below:

Reactions

As expected, Nigerians had something to say about his revelation.

daymiond_views:

"Grace way pass juju Go Locate Us from Today."

rukky_trigha_:

"Na once my guy go bomb client."

officail_prince_omo:

"Everyone must not follow BBN to make it in life,... Congratulations to him on his comedy field."

dnp_reignx:

"Facts✍️ Just dea do your thing nah God dea bless man."

kimberly_ezhamara:

"learning."

passy_leee:

"Everyone has story na u be the first person we shaa thank God for the grace."

