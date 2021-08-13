Shine Ya Eyes housemate Kayvee is currently trending in the online community following his recent diary session with Big Brother

The contestant seemed to have been nervous during the session as he struggled with his words and left viewers confused

After the diary session, fans of the show flooded social media with different comments about the BBNaija housemate

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Kayvee has caught the attention of many on social media after his unforgettable diary session with Big Brother.

Recall that the young man had told fellow housemates on occasions that he struggles with English as it’s not his mother tongue.

Reactions as Kayvee struggles with English during diary session. Photo: @mrkayveefanpage

Source: Instagram

According to Kayvee, he feels more comfortable expressing himself when he speaks in pidgin or his mother tongue; Yoruba Language.

Well, his recent diary session was a disaster of sorts as he struggled to express himself after Biggie posed several questions at him.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Kayvee also seemed to be slightly nervous as he kept repeating his words and uttered confusing statements.

Watch a video of the housemate which has now gone viral online below:

Fans, viewers of the show react

After Kayvee’s session, fans of the show thronged social media with different comments about how he got them confused during his diary session.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

pearlyugo said:

"Kayvee literally didn't know what he said in the diary session. Man would talk and still object himself. "She's my spec, no she's not my spec. I am not into her..." He even divorced a woman he hasn't married. Confusion became a person in him."

bearburruss said:

"Please who watched KayVee diary session? Does he even know what he is talking about? .. He said should I continue…. “Big Brother, Big brother are you there”"

_zinnyb_ said:

"If confused was a person it would be this guy, he said a whole lot of things without making any point."

oluwabibi said:

"Gosh, he’s not so bad. He just doubts his ability to express himself in English."

bundleoftutu said:

"Big brother say speak in any other language big brother head Been dey Pain am."

patrasica said:

"But how was this guy selected? I'm totally confused. Was dealing with yousef but o mehn this one na off point boss."

Kayvee, Michael talk about Queen in video

Legit.ng previously reported that BBNaija’s Shine Ya Eye newly-introduced male housemates, Michael and Kayvee talked about their female counterpart, Queen’s personality.

In the course of the conversation, Michael discovered that Queen is currently suffering from the spotlight effect, such that she thinks all the time that she’s a subject of every conversation.

Michael further said she goes unreasonably crazy about conversations that have nothing to do with her.

Source: Legit