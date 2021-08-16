BBNaija Season six star, Ololade Gbolahan better known as Kayvee, appears to have broken a record in the history of the reality show

The Shine Ya Eye housemate recently withdrew from the game show after showing signs of a troubled health

After the news of his exit from the show, Kayvee gained over 40,000 followers within an hour of the announcement, thereby breaking a record

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Ololade Gbolahan aka Kayvee, recently broke a social media record after his voluntary exit from the reality show.

Recall that it was earlier reported that Kayvee had withdrawn from the season six edition of the show to take care of his health.

The sad news soon made the news on social media and fans of the 26-year-old housemate reacted to it in different ways.

BBNaija star Kayvee gains over 50k followers within an hour after leaving reality show. Photos: @mrkayvee

Kayvee’s social media presence also seemed to have been greatly impacted by his exit from the show. Just within an hour of the announcement of his withdrawal, his pages started to grow in leaps and bounds.

The young man gained over 40,000 followers in just an hour after leaving the BBNaija show, thereby breaking a record.

Just recently, his page handlers had celebrated him reaching 30,000 followers.

However, as at the time of this report, Kayvee how has 74.6k followers on his Instagram page. His follower count also appears to increase with every refresh of his page.

Fans show support for Kayvee, his social media followers increases by over 40,000 after exit from BBNaija show. Photo: @mrkayvee

Fans show Kayvee love and support

Read some of the supportive messages from fans below:

Thearinolao:

"Love you so much KV! You’re stronger than you think, better is coming ❤️."

Kojhairways:

"We love you Kayvee ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Osangaope_nsboss:

"Godd bless you bro, you made history."

Adeola_nifemi:

"Set up the gofundme account as soon as possible before some people move on from this situation please."

Nice one.

Kayvee's management says he did not feel welcomed

BBNaija 2021 housemate Kayvee was only trying to adjust to his new environment, this was according to his management.

There was a mental issue surrounding the controversy Kayvee was involved in, as his peers in the Shine Ya Eye house unanimously agreed that he has been acting weird for a while.

Wondering if Kayvee had been playing pranks by acting weirdly, Whitemoney cited a scenario where Kayvee turned off the washing machine that was in use by someone else.

