Students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) have been asked to return to the school in order to commence their second-semester examination

The management of the institution gave the order in a statement issued on Tuesday, August 17, in the Akoka area of Lagos state

Closure of hostels and physical lectures was ordered six weeks ago to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus

Akoka, Lagos - Barely six weeks after its closure, the authorities of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka have approved the reopening of hostels to students from Thursday, August 26.

The Punch reports that the management of the institution also okayed the commencement of the second-semester examinations physically on campus.

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has reopened hostels and resumed physical exams. Credit: UNILAG.

Source: UGC

Legit.ng gathered that this was contained in a release to the students on the night of Tuesday, August 17.

The Nation also reports that the closure of hostels and suspension of physical lectures was to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The release was titled, ‘Important notice: Schedule of accommodation of bonafide students with allocated bed spaces in hostels for second semester 2019-2020 in-person examination’.

It read:

“On the authority of Senate, the university presents this schedule to accommodate legal occupants in the hostels for the in-person 2nd semester 2019_2020 examinations. Eligible students are expected to abide strictly by the schedule and guidelines for admittance into the halls of residence.

“(They) must be registered for the 2nd semester 2019-2020 session, present coloured exam docket for 2nd semester 2019-2020 exams, present a bottle of hand sanitizer (Minimum of 500ml), present at least 10 face masks, wear face mask into and out of the hostels at all times, must use their allocated bed spaces.

“The schedule for accommodation for examinations is as follows: 100 and 200-level students with allocated bed space should move into the hostels from Thursday 26 August 2021 and depart on or before Saturday 11 September 2021.

It further stated that the 500-level faculty of law students with allocated bed space should move into their hostels on Saturday 28, August and depart on Sunday 5, September 2021.

The statement added that the 300-level students with allocated bed space should move into their hostels on Saturday 11, September and depart on Saturday 18, September 2021.

According to the management, 400 and 500-level students with allocated bed space should move into their hostels on Saturday 18, September and depart on Sunday 26, September 2021.

It also noted that extant rules and regulations with associated penalties for hostel residency are still applicable and must be obeyed by all students.

UNILAG shuts hostels indefinitely, asks students to vacate school over COVID-19 third wave

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that following the discovery of what appears as the third wave of COVID-19 on its campus, the management of the UNILAG shut down the student hostels.

It was reported that the management also approved that lectures for the rest of the semester should be delivered virtually with effect from July 26.

The decision was reached at an emergency senate meeting held on Wednesday, July 14, at the J. F. Ade Ajayi Auditorium on the campus.

Source: Legit.ng