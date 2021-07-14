The authorities of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has announced the indefinite closure of the institution to prevent the spread of COVID-19

UNILAG had earlier on Wednesday, July 14, confirmed the discovery of the third wave of COVID-19 on its campus

Some students were said to have been infected with the dreaded virus and taken to the University of Lagos Medical Centre

Akoka, Lagos - Following the discovery of what appears as the third wave of COVID-19 on its campus, the management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has shut down the student hostels.

The Punch reports that the management also approved that lectures for the rest of the semester should be delivered virtually with effect from July 26.

The management of the UNILAG has shut all hostels on campus indefinitely. Credit: UNILAG

Legit.ng gathered that the decision was reached at an emergency senate meeting held on Wednesday, July 14, at the J. F. Ade Ajayi Auditorium on the campus.

The newspaper noted that the students were directed to vacate the halls of residence latest by 12.00 noon on Thursday, July 15.

COVID-19 Third Wave hits University of Lagos

Premium Times also reports that a member of the university’s senate confirmed the decision was unavoidable following the rising cases of coronavirus infection on the campus.

The source reportedly said:

“The Senate at its meeting held today considered the situation of third wave of COVID-19 in Lagos state and its implications for the university. The Senate resolved that all students should vacate the halls of residence immediately."

According to the report, the spokesperson for UNILAG, Nonye Oguama, did not pick the calls as her telephone line was engaged.

The Senate, which comprises professors, heads of the departments and other lecturers, is the supreme organ of a university on academic matters including approval of results and award of certificates.

