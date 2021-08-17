David Casarez, a homeless man in the United States who is hungry for success went viral after his photo was posted on social media

The man displayed a placard telling people to take his resume; life hit him hard and he desperately needed a job to achieve his dreams

A woman who was driving saw Casarez and took his resume, after which she shared his story with the world

A homeless man in California identified as David Casarez took to the streets to display a placard telling people to take his resume.

The placard read:

"Homeless, hungry for success. Take a resume."

David Casarez got lots of job offers after going viral on social media. Photo credit: CBS News, Goalcast

According to CBS News, Casarez expended his savings and was owing $80,000 (N32,936,000) worth of student loan debt.

Casarez was noticed

A woman, Jasmine Scofield, spotted Casarez while driving and she was surprised that he wasn't asking for money but wanted people to take his resume, Goalcast reports.

After taking the young man's resume, Jasmine asked him what he was into and Casarez told her he was an experienced web developer who was in search of a job in the tech industry.

Jasmine posts Casarez's photo on social media

The woman took permission from Casarez to post his photo on Facebook and Twitter. Jasmine narrated the encounter on Facebook and Twitter along with Casarez's photo.

Casarez said he has been getting a lot of job offers since he went viral.

Nigerian man prints resume on roll up banner

In similar news, a Nigerian man, Oyebowale Oladayo, got people talking on social media after writing his resume on a roll-up banner and reaching out to Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun state that he needs a job.

In a LinkedIn post by Ore Afolayan, Oladayo's banner has a photo of Governor Oyetola. He pleaded with the governor to give him a job, adding that he wants to be a responsible father.

Oladayo placed the roll-up banner at the entrance of the Osun state secretariat.

The man's resume reveals that he is from Egbedore local government area of Osun state. He bagged a degree in Social Studies from the University of Ado Ekiti in 2010.

