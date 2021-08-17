A Nigerian man identified as Oyebowale Oladayo has reached out to Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun state to give him a job

The man who is currently running his master's degree programme printed his resume on a roll up banner and placed it at the entrance of the state's secretariat

A Nigerian man, Oyebowale Oladayo, has got people talking on social media after writing his resume on roll up banner and reaching out to Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun state that he needs a job.

In a LinkedIn post by Ore Afolayan, Oladayo's banner has a photo of Governor Oyetola. He pleaded with the governor to give him a job, adding that he wants to be a responsible father.

Oyebowale Oladayo has taken the bull by the horn by printing his resume on a roll up banner. Photo credit: Ore Afolayan/LinkedIn

Oladayo placed the roll up banner at the entrance of the Osun state secretariat.

The man's resume reveals that he is from Egbedore local government area of Osun state. He bagged a degree in Social Studies from the University of Ado Ekiti in 2010.

Oladayo is currently running his master's degree in Peace and Conflict Resolution at the University of Ilorin.

Aderonke Salami said:

"I hope he gets a role soon."

Lauretta Onyewuotu wrote:

"Commenting for more reach. Wishing him success."

Irenitemi Abolade said:

"I think he needs a CV review and maybe some volunteering and community service to state as job experience...it’s difficult to find someone who would hire a “novice” these days but it’s not impossible. Anyways, I hope a company will take a risk on him."

Emmanuel Ndirika commented:

"Even me here... It's like i will soon carry my placard and go into the streets."

Nigerian lady hits Abuja street with cardboard to beg for job

In other news, a Nigerian lady, Egbohaghe Victoria, has taken the bull by the horn and showed that she is not going to be giving up anytime soon.

Victoria took to the street of Abuja with cardboard that reads, "Please I need a job".

On the placard, she spelt out her qualification, saying she has BSc in international relations. Underneath that is her email. Atop the cardboard is a plea that she really needs a job.

